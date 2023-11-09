Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller is still struggling to overcome a long-term knee issue despite surgery, Grant McCann has revealed.

Miller, who was last season’s top-scorer with 13 goals, has been missing since August after going under to knife to try and resolve the problem.

It was initially thought he could be back fit within six weeks but Rovers boss McCann did not give a timescale for his return when he spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon on Thursday.

McCann said: “George is a difficult one, he’s still not 100 per cent.

Doncaster Rovers' George Miller shields the ball from Newport County's Ryan Delaney.

"The physio is working with George to try and get to the bottom of this issue.

"The swelling keeps coming on his knee every time he does something, which is really frustrating.”

McCann provided better news on several other players.

Richard Wood, Kyle Hurst and James Maxwell all came through Tuesday’s win over Burton OK following their return to the starting XI after injury.

Summer signing Jamie Sterry, who has played just once for Doncaster due to injury, is “coming along very, very well”.

Tommy Rowe and Adam Long, who had shoulder surgery, are both on the road to recovery.

Rowe and Sterry could be back within a fortnight, with Long “probably not too far away”.

On goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who limped out of Tuesday’s match in the warm-up after suffering a back spasm, McCann said: “He is a bit better today. We will see how he is.