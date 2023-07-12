Striker Ironside is Doncaster’s most eye-catching signing so far this summer and grabbed his first two goals for the club in Tuesday’s 3-2 win friendly win over Boston United.

Rovers boss McCann claimed the 29-year-old, who starred for Cambridge alongside strike partner Paul Mullin – now of Wrexham – in their promotion from League Two in the 2020/21 season, had interest from clubs in the four tier and the division above.

But he opted to join Doncaster on a three-year deal and is expected to lead their line next season.

Joe Ironside is off the mark for Doncaster Rovers.

Ironside, who is based in nearby Sheffield, told The Free Press: “From speaking to the gaffer I liked the sound of what he wanted to build and where he saw me.

"It really intrigued me from our first conversation. It was something I really fancied and I was delighted when it got done.”

Ironside is no stranger to scoring goals. He bagged 14 in Cambridge’s promotion season and another 14 the following year in League One.

The Sheffield United academy graduate also had prolific spells in non-league with Nuneaton and Kidderminster, which earned him a move back into the Football League with Macclesfield Town.

Cliché it may sound, those formative experiences appear to have sharpened Ironside to cope with the rigours of League Two.

A common theme with Doncaster last season was their inability to make the ball stick at the top end of the pitch.

But Ironside brings a much-needed physical presence to their attack and is mobile enough to perform the legwork then get himself into a scoring position.

Both of his goals last night came from inside the box.

”I have got to make sure I’m fit enough to do that, then also get in the right positions to score goals,” he added.

"There are different jobs in different formations, I will just do what’s best for the team.”

Does he have a personal target for the season?

"Score as many goals as I can.

"You just have to follow the process. It’s about being in the danger zone where you are going to score goals.