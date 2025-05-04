Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp scores stunning overhead kick as he 'returns' to Sheffield United

Billy Sharp and his former Sheffield United teammate David McGoldrick both took part in Sunday's charity game at Bramall Lane.

It's been quite the weekend for Doncaster Rovers players. The team clinched the League Two title on Saturday, thanks to a 2-1 win at Notts County on the last day of the regular season. They were presented with the trophy on the pitch at Meadow Lane, in front of more than 2,000 jubilant away supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players then celebrated their achievements back in Doncaster on Saturday night in more joyous scenes to follow on from the escapades of winning promotion against Bradford a week earlier. And on Sunday night the players are back on duty at the club’s internal awards night.

For Billy Sharp, he had little time to rest up after the celebrations. On Sunday afternoon he was back at former club Sheffield United for a charity game held not only to raise funds for a good cause but also show appreciation for former Blades defender Chris Basham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp, 39, was one of the many famous names included in the match that pitted the Sheffield United 2016/17 Select Team plus guests against a Sky Sports Select Team and guests.

And Sharp stole the plaudits thanks to a superb overhead kick in the fixture. The boyhood United fan, who has had three separate spells at Bramall Lane, wheeled away and took delight in celebrating at his old stomping ground.

The forward is one of a clutch of senior Rovers players whose contracts are set to expire this summer. After clinching promotion he admitted he would love to extend his stay at the Eco-Power Stadium, saying: "Hopefully we can do that (extend). I hope so.

"The gaffer said he wants me here but until I sign, he shows me the papers… I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time this season, I’d love the journey to continue. I’m not ready to pack up yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Grant McCann admits the early part of next week will be when the issue of contract talks takes centre stage.

On the topic, he told the Free Press: "That'll be cleared up next week and the players will know where they're going. I've made a real conscious effort of not doing it before the season was done.

"I spoke to some of the boys about that because I had some querying 'what's happening next year? I've tried to keep everyone's focus on the target that we set and that target was the league title. And the players have been brilliant, because they've kept their focus every single day.

"The early part of next week I'll sit down with the loan players and those out of contract and the younger players. All these conversations will (be happening) next week and I'll keep them clued up in terms of what we want to do.

"So as I say that'll happen the early part of next week."