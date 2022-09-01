Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace youngster Rob Street is the latest player to turn down the chance to play for Rovers in favour of a move elsewhere ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

He has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, who missed out on two previous forward targets, said: “Rob was on the radar, we had a couple of chats, but a League One opportunity trumped us.”

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

Any arrival today would likely be on loan, McSheffrey said.

Sheffield United’s Will Osula and Matt Smith of Arsenal, who spent last season on loan at the Eco-Power Stadium, are players of interest to Doncaster.

But both are likely to join League One sides on loan.

McSheffrey described Osula as a ‘really good player’ and added: “It would be great to get someone like Will in but I believe he’s got some strong League One options.”

On Smith, McSheffrey added: “Matt is an exceptional player that I have kept in touch with a couple of times over the summer.

"I’ve been interested to see where he’s going but Matt is not one that’s for us. Of course I would take him back, he’s a great player, but his targets are higher.”

Young Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga is not on McSheffrey’s radar.

The club is not expecting any outgoings today.

Defender Charlie Seaman remains available for loan but Rovers have only received one tentative enquiry for his services so far.