Doncaster Rovers' starting XI to face Notts County as they bid to win league title

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd May 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 14:15 BST
Grant McCann has named his starting line-up for Doncaster Rovers' final game of the season this afternoon.

Rovers are at Notts County where a victory will guarantee they will be lifting the League Two title after full-time at Meadow Lane. Likewise, they'll also end the campaign in top spot if they match whatever Port Vale do in their match against Gillingham, or if the Valiants lose.

The team news is straightforward enough, with no changes made from the starting XI that beat Bradford City last week to seal promotion. The bench remains the same too.

Centre-forward Joe Ironside hasn't made the squad again after a recent double hernia operation. Injured defensive trio Richard Wood (ankle) Jack Senior (hamstring) and Joseph Olowu (thigh) all miss out too, as does loanee midfielder Patrick Kelly after he suffered a hamstring-related niggle shortly after the win over Colchester last month.

Rovers starting XI: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Bailey, Anderson, Maxwell, Crew, Broadbent, Clifton, Molyneux, Street, Gibson

Substitutes: Lawlor, Nixon, McGrath, Sbarra, Westbrooke, Sharp, Ennis

Kick-off in Nottingham is 3pm.

