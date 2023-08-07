News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Doncaster Rovers star to miss Hull City Carabao Cup clash due to injury

Kyle Hurst is set for a second opinion on the thigh injury which kept him out of Doncaster Rovers’ first game of the season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Hurst was a notable absentee as Rovers began the 2023/24 season with defeat at home to Harrogate Town thanks to Jack Muldoon’s second-half penalty.

The winger’s creative presence was sorely missed as his teammates manged just three efforts on target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We thought he was going to be OK but it’s not improved,” said McCann.

Kyle Hurst in action for Doncaster Rovers.Kyle Hurst in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Kyle Hurst in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular

"He’s going to see a specialist for a second opinion and we will take it from there.”

Hurst had been due to play in a behind-closed-doors match against Huddersfield last week but was also unable to take part in that clash.

McCann said: "He’s fine running and stuff, it’s just when he strikes a ball he’s feeling a little bit of pain in there.

"We just need to get a second opinion.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann confirmed Hurst’s injury will “definitely” keep him out of Tuesday’s trip to Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

"He hasn’t trained for a few days. We will see how he settles.”

Ben Close was also missing from the matchday squad on Saturday due to injury.

McCann said: “When I spoke on Thursday I thought he was going to be OK but he just wasn’t right, so we will give him a bit more time.”

Tom Anderson was named among the substitutes against the Sulphurites and is set to play 60 minutes tomorrow night.

McCann will make his first visit to the MKM Stadium since he was sacked as boss in January 2022 following a takeover.

Related topics:Ben CloseJack MuldoonHarrogate TownHuddersfieldSulphurites