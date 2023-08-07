Doncaster Rovers star to miss Hull City Carabao Cup clash due to injury

Hurst was a notable absentee as Rovers began the 2023/24 season with defeat at home to Harrogate Town thanks to Jack Muldoon’s second-half penalty.

The winger’s creative presence was sorely missed as his teammates manged just three efforts on target.

“We thought he was going to be OK but it’s not improved,” said McCann.

Kyle Hurst in action for Doncaster Rovers.

"He’s going to see a specialist for a second opinion and we will take it from there.”

Hurst had been due to play in a behind-closed-doors match against Huddersfield last week but was also unable to take part in that clash.

McCann said: "He’s fine running and stuff, it’s just when he strikes a ball he’s feeling a little bit of pain in there.

"We just need to get a second opinion.”

McCann confirmed Hurst’s injury will “definitely” keep him out of Tuesday’s trip to Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

"He hasn’t trained for a few days. We will see how he settles.”

Ben Close was also missing from the matchday squad on Saturday due to injury.

McCann said: “When I spoke on Thursday I thought he was going to be OK but he just wasn’t right, so we will give him a bit more time.”

Tom Anderson was named among the substitutes against the Sulphurites and is set to play 60 minutes tomorrow night.