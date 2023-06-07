Rowe will embark on his twentieth campaign as a professional footballer in 23/24 and wants to make up for what he admits was a below-par campaign last term.

The 34-year-old made 28 appearances, but suffered from several injury setbacks. Injuries to several teammates also saw him deployed in defence for much of the season, stifling his attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe said: “Last season was disappointing for me with the injuries.

Tommy Rowe of Doncaster Rovers.

"I managed 50 games the season before (21/22), that was positive, but it came at a price.

"I had an injury that set me back for the off-season, I just feel I did not pick up any momentum with that throughout the season – and I look forward to putting that right.”

Gone are the days when players begin their preparation for the new campaign on the first day of pre-season.

Rowe took one week off before the hard work began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a long, hard slog for me this year,” he said.

"I’m going to have to go to another level that I have probably never been to before in order to be better than last season, and past seasons, and bring the best version of myself back.”

Rowe, who reached 600 career appearances last term, added: “I want to remember what it feels like to come back to pre-season and feel good, feel up for it.

"The main thing for me isn’t just doing the norm what I have always done because I’ll come back as the norm next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With these young players today you have got to be a step ahead, physically and mentally.

"I have got to give myself every chance to come back and be the best player at the club. I want to be the best player in the league.

"That’s the only target I have for the start of every season, so why change it now?"

Doncaster begin the 23/24 season on Saturday, 5 August.