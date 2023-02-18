Doncaster Rovers star reveals ambition to become a head coach after retirement

A veteran of almost 500 games as a professional, Doncaster's club captain still has plenty to offer on the pitch but has begun to think about life after being a footballer.

"Absolutely,” said Rowe, now 34, when asked if that involves moving into management.

“I’ve taken a lot of knowledge from some excellent coaches. I’m just obsessed with learning."

Tommy Rowe has ambitions to move into football management.

That obsession has made Rowe the top student - or thorn in the side - of Danny Schofield, his current boss.

"He's very intellectual," said Schofield.

"I'm not saying every head coach is intellectual but he's very astute and he always likes to chat and talk football, and probably pesters me a little bit too much!

"He's a great kid and he's great to have around the building."

Schofield's own coaching journey began aged 29 while playing for Millwall.

"There was a coaching course being put on by Jim Hicks from the PFA, I think,” he recalled.

"I was at a loose end that afternoon and didn't have anything to do, so I thought 'I'll see what this is'.

"I went and coached a little bit with some of the players there. It was a horrendous session we were delivering and full of banter, as players give.

"It just grew from there, coaching at soccer schools and with the younger age groups then I continued when I moved back up north.”

Spells with Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Huddersfield followed before Schofield stepped into the Terriers’ first-team environment before taking the top job.

He added: "On reflection, I wish I'd have done it a lot earlier because you start thinking about the game a little bit more.

"It's perhaps a good strategy to encourage players to do it to improve their game."

Schofield has likened Rowe's presence in the side to having a coach out on the pitch during games, underlining his continued importance to the team.

Indeed, the former Wolves, Bristol City and Peterborough man can often be seen and heard managing his teammates through matches.

Schofield said: “I’m always for encouraging players to coach, I think it helps the younger players on the pitch. In particular someone with Tommy’s experience, he can be a great asset.

"He’s certainly got a future if that’s the route he wants to go down.

"We have always got to encourage football players to think about life after football because it’s such a short career.

"He (Rowe) has got his head screwed on and knows where he wants to go.”

Rowe has not ruled out working in a role similar to that of Doncaster's head of football operations, James Coppinger, in future.

"I really don’t want to pigeonhole myself in one area of football in my development," he said.

"I’m keen to improve in any way.