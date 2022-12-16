Biggins netted the award for his wonder strike in the 3-1 win over Grimsby Town, which found the top corner of the net from outside of the box.

The midfielder, 26, has scored four goals for Doncaster since joining the club this summer following his Fleetwood Town exit.

He said: “The ball was half-cleared and as it was looping over to me I was going to volley it on the full, but at the last second I decided to go with the half-volley.

“I felt more comfortable hitting it like that and as soon as it left my boot I knew it was going in, you know when it’s sweet and that day it was.”

Biggins, who is expected to retain his place in the starting XI for tomorrow’s visit of Harrogate Town, added: “It’s nice to win the award, I’ve never been up for it before so it’s a good thing to have as something to remember the goal by.”

Biggins beat off competition from Bradford City pair Andy Cook and Scott Banks, as well as Colchester United’s Samson Tovide, who was nominated for his goal against Doncaster in their 3-0 win.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “This goal was all about patience and technique.

