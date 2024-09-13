Doncaster Rovers' star man scoops prestigious EFL monthly award after stellar start to season

Luke Molyneux has scooped the August player of the month award for League Two after a stellar opening month of the campaign.

The 26-year-old netted four goals and also chipped in with two assists in an eye-catching start to the new season for Grant McCann's side.

Molyneux, who penned a new long-term deal with the club in the summer, beat off competition from Walsall's Connor Barrett, Chesterfield's James Berry and Notts County's Jodi Jones.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Speaking about receiving the award, Molyneux said: “I’m delighted. This is something I’ve never achieved before and I’m glad I’ve picked it up for the month. It’s a great bonus to have this when the team is doing well. I think it’s been down to confidence - building on last year and taking the momentum into this season.

"The players around me have helped massively as well. Everyone wants to get off the mark as soon as possible and I’m glad I did that in the first game. It takes that stress off your shoulders and helps you enjoy your football a lot more.

“It’s been a good start but it motivates me to keep getting better.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Luke Molyneux has picked up exactly where he left off last season. He is the form player in League Two with four goals and two assists from his opening games.

“He was a central part of Doncaster’s late push for promotion last season, and they will need him if they are going to go one step further this time round.”

Molyneux's win means Rovers players have won two of the last four awards. Former loan star Hakeeb Adelakun picked up the gong last April.