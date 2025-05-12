Doncaster Rovers star loanee reflects on 'perfect day' as he bows out on a high with title success

Rob Street took his Rovers tally to 12 on the final day at Notts County.

It's safe to say Rob Street's loan stint at Doncaster Rovers couldn't have gone much better.

It's never a guarantee that mid-season arrivals, especially on loan, go to plan. They're expected to hit the ground running amid a glut of games.

To that regard, Street has taken to it like a duck to water. The 23-year-old scored a mightily impressive 12 league goals in 22 appearances. He quickly became the focal point of the team after his January arrival from Lincoln City, which is some feat considering he more often than not kept both Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside on the sidelines.

And he more than earned his place in the team, with not only goals but also good workrate as a sticking point at the top of the park. He was also the man to clinch the title at Notts County on the final day, with a final day brace - and even could have had a hat-trick had a second half attempt not come back off a post.

"It was the perfect day," Street reflected on that Meadow Lane swansong.

"From the minute I walked into the club, the title has been the goal and it's great to get it done. It's probably the best moment in my career. I've absolutely loved it since I've come here.

"It's memories you'll never forget. This is what every footballer sets out to do, win a league. I think this has been a really important time for me in my career."

The fact he's notched so many goals is even more impressive considering it wasn't until the game away at Morecambe in mid-February when he first became the regular centre-forward. Before then he'd been deployed out on the wings.

He added: "When I first came, the first couple of matches I was out on the wing but to be fair I'm comfortable anywhere across the front line. Wherever I play I want to contribute. In terms of learning about myself, I feel I've done that.

"I came here off the back of a long-term injury and I needed to get regular minutes again and this has been the perfect place at this time for me. There's been an abundant of memories and it's been a really enjoyable time. We had a good cup run and made great memories in the league.

"I'll never stop celebrating it but I'll hit the reset button in the summer and get ready to go again next season."