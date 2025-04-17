Doncaster Rovers stand-in skipper on promotion pressure as Tranmere Rovers come into focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owen Bailey says he and his Doncaster Rovers colleagues are in a privileged position as they chase down promotion out of League Two.

Rovers' draw at Salford City on Tuesday did little to alter the picture at the right end of the table. Grant McCann's side did draw level with third-placed Walsall but it looks inevitable that the fight for the automatic spots is going to the wire.

That brings all sorts of pressure but Bailey, who was stand-in skipper against the Ammies in the absence of club captain Richard Wood, would much rather be in this position than contemplating a run of dead-rubber games to see out the season.

"This is why you play football," he said ahead of the Good Friday trip to Tranmere Rovers. "If you're playing in nothing games then it doesn't mean anything. At this stage of the season pressure is a privilege and we want to be right in amongst it. We need to get the bit between our teeth now and show it, starting on Friday."

Owen Bailey's assist at Salford took him to ten goal contributions in the league this season. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Bailey took his goal contribution in the league this term to a more-than-healthy ten after registering a fine assist to tee up Rob Street early on. Sadly, Luke Garbutt's rifled free-kick restored parity and that's how it stayed.

"Ultimately it’s a point closer," Bailey reflected. "We are not going to focus on what other people are doing and just focus on ourselves and see what we can get. I think as a player, it’s how you manage it. Everyone knows what’s at stake, everyone is desperate to get promoted. People want to manage it in different ways, some people want to talk about it, some don’t.

"Everyone is different, everyone is striving for the same thing and we are desperate to make it happen."