Doncaster Rovers squad depth assessed as transfer priorities begin to emerge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers fans are already turning their attentions to next season.

Despite the last campaign only just finishing, the hope is that a sustained promotion push can be mounted by Grant McCann's side in 2024-25.

After publishing their retained list earlier this month, the remaining list of players looks in decent shape. Rovers have already added one new signing, pushing through the signature of Joe Sbarra early doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And although there's certain pinch points, on the whole it has the making of a squad that is good enough to challenge at the top end of League Two.

Here, we look at each area of the squad in detail.

Goalkeepers

The end of Thimothee Lo-Tutala's loan spell and Ben Bottomley's release means Rovers are down to just two senior stoppers: Ian Lawlor and Louis Jones.

Both endured stop-start campaigns in 2023-24 and each was subject to criticism by a section of the fanbase for erratic performances.

Rovers are hoping to mount a promotion push again in 2024-25. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The expectation is that McCann will delve into the market for a new custodian, although it is unclear whether it would mean having to move on either Lawlor or Jones. One to keep an eye on.

Defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are well-stocked at centre-half with skipper Richard Wood joined by Tom Anderson, Jay McGrath, Joseph Olowu and Bobby Faulkner. The latter will be hoping to make up for lost time, having not featured at first team level since October 2023.

That's not to suggest Rovers won't look to strengthen this area. Questions may well be asked over whether Wood and Anderson can remain first-choice pairing over an entire season, with Wood turning 39 this summer and Anderson having endured a succession of injury concerns over the past few years.

A new arrival may well be offset by a loan for Faulkner or McGrath.

James Maxwell, Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior are the full-backs although one more option looks a safe bet, to add depth to this department.

Midfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arguably the strongest area for Rovers right now is in the engine room. Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke both penned contract extensions before the season ended, with Owen Bailey a stand-out performer and ever-present last season - his first in the EFL.

Add in George Broadbent, yet to truly fulfil his potential since his arrival last summer, and new, exciting acquisition Joe Sbarra and there's already plenty to get excited about in the middle third.

And that's even without the potential re-signing of Harrison Biggins thrown into the mix. If he does commit, you would be surprised if McCann adds any more bodies to this congested area of the squad. Jack Degruchy has been tied down for another year but looks tailor-made for another loan spell away.

Attack

Joe Ironside is one of the blue-chip centre-forwards at League Two level - showcased by a stellar, 20-goal maiden season - and he'll again be tasked with leading the line for Rovers next time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of George Miller is a massive boost, after missing almost the entire season. The big question is whether Luke Molyneux and Hakeeb Adelakun will re-sign. Getting both to commit would be a massive fillip. If only one stays then another wideman will be a clear priority for Rovers. Kyle Hurst looks like he'll be another important asset for next season, with plenty gained from another season's experience under his belt.

Jack Goodman remains a hot prospect who McCann thinks highly of, but whether next term is the one for him to make his mark at first team level remains to be seen. He could well be loaned out to the higher echelons of the non-league ladder. Tavonga Kuleya is in a similar boat, having already been loaned out ample times.