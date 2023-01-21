Doncaster Rovers soon to begin making decisions on second-year scholars

It is understood 11 hopefuls in Frank Sinclair’s Under-18 side are still waiting to discover their fate.

They are Tom Chambers, youth team captain Jack Whiting, Charlie Petch, Alex Fletcher, Faris Khan, Jack Raper, Joshua Lindley, Tom Parkinson, Ethan Harrison, Jack Goodman and Owen Scattergood.

"I’d like all of them to get a professional contract,” said Sinclair, who replaced Chad Gribble in October after he was promoted to the first team to assist head coach Danny Schofield – a position the former Chelsea man held last term.

Jack Goodman is one of several Doncaster Rovers scholars hoping to win a professional deal.

"I’m just working as hard as I can with each player and giving them the best opportunity of realising their dream.”

Several first and second-year scholars have been involved at first-team level this season.

Sinclair added: "We’re having conversations at the beginning of next month regarding the second-year scholars.

“How long those conversations will go on for, I don’t know.

Frank Sinclair, professional development phase coach at Doncaster Rovers.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with the manager and assistant manager and giving them feedback on where the individuals are at.”

Striker Goodman featured against Lincoln City and Newcastle United Under-21s in the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy earlier this term and has scored 16 times at youth level this season.

The former Notts County youngster netted twice in a 2-2 draw for the Under-18s against Harrogate Town on Saturday, having spent this week training with the first team.

Sinclair said: “Jack’s having a fairly good season, he’s had the opportunity to go up and work with the first team and we’ve had good reports back.

"He’s just got to keep his head down, keep working on his game, and let’s see where it takes him at the end of the season."

Raper and Whiting also featured in the Papa Johns Trophy clash against Newcastle’s Under-21s in August under Gary McSheffrey.

McSheffrey worked with both players, as well as Goodman, when he was in charge of Doncaster’s Under-18 side.

First-year scholar Will Flint, a defender, was named on the bench for Rovers’ trip to Leyton Orient earlier this month.