Joe Ironside converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to earn Doncaster Rovers a dramatic 2-1 win at Swindon Town.

Ironside coolly opened his account in the league this season from the spot – with virtually the last kick of the game – following a rash handball by Swindon defender Miguel Freckleton from a corner.

Joseph Olowu had earlier headed home his first goal of the campaign to give Rovers the lead just before the hour mark only for the home side to level through substitute Harry Smith.

Rovers remain second in the League Two table, a point behind leaders Port Vale.

Joseph Olowu scores for Rovers. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Ironside and Patrick Kelly had replaced full backs Jamie Sterry and Brandon Fleming in the starting line-up as Rovers matched up the hosts by switching to a 3-5-2 formation.

With Jordan Gibson and Luke Molyneux employed as wing backs it looked a bold move by boss Grant McCann with clear attacking intent.

But it was Swindon who moved the ball about confidently early on and Rovers had to remain disciplined out of possession as they looked to either spring on the break or win the ball back high up the pitch.

Neither goalkeeper was tested during a largely uneventful first half but Rovers did go close in the 31st minute when, following a corner, Olowu’s hooked effort was cleared off the line by Joel McGregor.

Rovers started the second period on the front foot and Robins stopper Daniel Barden had to get down low to keep out Gibson’s shot from distance.

Barden then produced a superb save to keep out Billy Sharp after the striker latched onto Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s long ball.

From the resultant corner Rovers did break the deadlock as Molyneux’s deep cross was excellently headed home by Olowu.

The home side had hardly threatened after the break but they came up with an equaliser on 75 minutes when Rosaire Longelo’s cross from the left was turned in by Smith from close range.

James Maxwell made a welcome return from injury as a late substitute for Rovers as the game appeared to be drifting towards a draw.

However, Freckleton literally handed Rovers all three points on a plate right at the death when his raised arm at the back post was spotted by referee Craig Hicks and Ironside did the rest.

Swindon: Barden, Sobowale, Wright, Freckleton, McGregor, Cotterill (Tshimanga 65), Clarke (Ofoborh 65), Kilkenny, Cox (Longelo 46), Glatzel (Smith 46), Butterworth. Subs: Bycroft, Delaney, Drinan.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Olowu, Bailey, McGrath, Molyneux, Broadbent, Kelly (Close 80), Clifton (Maxwell 85), Gibson (Sterry 85), Ironside, Sharp (Hurst 72) Subs: Lawlor, Sbarra, Yeboah.

Referee: Craig Hicks