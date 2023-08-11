Doncaster Rovers snap up West Bromwich Albion striker on season-long loan

The 20-year-old, who stands at 6ft 5ins, is the club’s 12th signing of the summer and could make his Rovers debut in Saturday’s trip to Newport County.

“I’m so happy to be here,” said Faal.

“I just couldn’t wait to get the deal over the line as soon as I found out they were interested.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Modou Faal on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Heather King/DRFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great club and one I want to be a part of. I spoke to the gaffer and everything he said to me caught my eye and was what I was interested in.

“I can’t wait to get started and get going.”

Having tasted senior football with loans at Hereford and AFC Telford United, Faal enjoyed a temporary stint at AFC Fylde last season, netting ten goals in 16 appearances to help them on their way to promotion back to the National League.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “I’m delighted to get Mo in. He’s a player I’ve watched closely this past year.

“He’s got real physical presence, pace and aggression and a great ability to score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a great fit for the way that we play. Mo was part of an AFC Fylde team that won the league, so he’s got that determination to win and improve.

“We’ve had to fight off stiff competition from League One and the Scottish Premier League to secure his services.”

Faal was born in The Gambia, with his family relocating to the West Midlands when he was seven.

The Baggies snapped him up as a 16-year-old from grassroots football and he has two senior appearances to his name for the club so far.