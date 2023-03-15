Doncaster Rovers received a play-off boost last night as results went their way.

Mansfield Town blew a game in and with defeat at Northampton while Sutton United were beaten and Swindon Town could only draw.

Rovers are now six points of seventh-placed Salford and with a game in hand, though Mansfield have to be seen as the favourites to break into the top seven from the chasing pack.

But, for now, Rovers fans can continue to dream of promotion.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two play-off picture looking.

