Doncaster Rovers still have an outside chance of the play-offs if they can string some wins together.
Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet League Two play-off odds as Rovers, Swindon Town, Sutton United and Barrow look to chase down top seven - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers received a play-off boost last night as results went their way.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Mansfield Town blew a game in and with defeat at Northampton while Sutton United were beaten and Swindon Town could only draw.

Rovers are now six points of seventh-placed Salford and with a game in hand, though Mansfield have to be seen as the favourites to break into the top seven from the chasing pack.

But, for now, Rovers fans can continue to dream of promotion.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two play-off picture looking.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news, here.

1. Stockport County

2. Bradford City

3. Northampton Town

4. Mansfield Town

