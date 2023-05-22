Doncaster Rovers skipper confident the good times are on their way back

Anderson, Tommy Rowe and Louis Jones are the only surviving members of the 2018/19 side that came agonizingly close to reaching the League One play-off final under McCann, losing out to Charlton on penalties.

That campaign is the most successful of his six seasons in red and white to date – and fondly remembered.

"It’s a very good appointment,” Anderson said of McCann’s return.

Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"I’m really looking forward to working with the gaffer and Cliff (Byrne, assistant) again.

"That season was really enjoyable. We were always confident going into games, very attacking.

"I think everybody at the club loved that season, we have got a lot to look forward to.”

McCann and Byrne have vowed to get Doncaster on the front foot from the off come August 5 as they push for promotion.

"There’s a lot of work to be done every day but we can be really confident,” said Anderson, who missed the end of the season due to a back injury which required surgery.

"I keep referring back to the season we had last time and we can do that again.

"We have to make sure we believe in ourselves and really have a good go, be positive and get off to a good start.”