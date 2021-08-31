Doncaster Rovers: Significant dinner time update on transfer deadline day

Richie Wellens

A meeting was held on Tuesday morning to discuss the state of play for Rovers on deadline day.

And there it was decided that additional funds would be handed to Wellens.

The situation was that players would have to leave Rovers in order to finance the signing of new players but that is no longer the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fresh funds available, it is now the job of the Rovers boss to secure the signings he wishes to make in the final hours of the transfer window.

A striker and a winger remain at the top of Wellens’ agenda as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking ranks.

It is understood that young Premier League attacking midfielder Rovers have been tracking throughout the summer is now set to join a Championship club on loan after late interest arose from the second tier.

But another winger from a top flight club has been made available and Rovers are in talks to attempt to secure that signing.

On the striker front, Wellens has been determined to secure a deal for Sunderland striker Will Grigg, having previously mapped out a financial package to the satisfaction of the Black Cats. It is likely this will be his priority during the next few hours of the window.

But Rovers have also held promising talks over Luton Town’s Danny Hylton, West Brom’s Kenneth Zohore, Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph and Hull City’s Tom Eaves - all of which are available for Wellens to select from.

Meanwhile, there has been no progress on attempts to secure moves away for the likes of Omar Bogle and Ed Williams.

*