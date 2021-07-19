Doncaster Rovers sign Watford youngster Tiago Cukur on a season-long loan

The 18-year-old can play across the front line and will add much needed depth to Rovers’ attacking ranks.

Cukur, who has dual nationality with both the Netherlands and Turkey, was snapped up by Watford in January after leaving Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

He is strong in the air at 6ft3 and has a reputation as a good finisher. Cukur made his debut for Turkey’s U21s earlier this summer in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Tiago Cukur

Rovers boss Richie Wellens travelled to Watford last week to convince Cukur to take up the loan.

It is understood that at least half a dozen other League One clubs had shown an interest in taking the youngster for the coming campaign.

Cukur trained with the Rovers squad on Monday and could make his first game appearance in the friendly with Wakefield on Tuesday evening.

On signing the forward, Watford U23 boss Omer Riza said: “We had a look at him and from the first minute we clapped eyes on him, we saw the qualities he had.

“He can hold it up well, he's got a great touch under pressure, is a really good size at 6ft 3in and is good in the air.

“He can make a pass with his head, like Troy Deeney does, and you can count on him to finish.

“He needs work, like all young players do, but he could be a really good prospect for this club.”

