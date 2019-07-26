Doncaster Rovers sign QPR goalkeeper on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng on loan until January 4.
The 24-year-old will compete with Ian Lawlor and Louis Jones for a starting berth.
Swiss-born Dieng signed a new two-year deal with the R’s earlier this summer.
He is yet to feature for Rangers but spent the first half of last season on loan with Stevenage and the second half of the season at Dundee.
The 6’4” stopper had spells at Red Star Zurich, Grasshoppers II and MSV Duisburg before signing for QPR in 2016.
Dieng becomes the second player to arrive on loan at Rovers following the appointment of Darren Moore, after Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf sealed a temporary switch to the Keepmoat Stadium.