Doncaster Rovers sign Newcastle United winger on loan

Rodrigo Vilca (right) in action for Newcastle United U21s in the Papa John's Trophy last season

The 22-year-old Peruvian joined the Magpies on a four-year contract from Deportivo Municipal in his homeland after an undisclosed fee was agreed and was assigned to the U23s squad.

He made 29 appearances for the Peruvian top flight club, scoring four goals.

But he has yet to grace the senior set up at St James’ Park since his arrival last October.

It was expected he would be developed quickly, with the aid of loan moves, but minor injuries halted his progress and he is at somewhat of a crossroads in his career with Newcastle.

On joining Rovers, Vilca said: “I’m really excited to come to Doncaster and have a chance to show what I can do in England.

“I feel since joining Newcastle I have improved a lot already so this is the next step for me.

“I have heard a lot of positive things about the club and the players here and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates.”

