Doncaster Rovers sign Huddersfield Town left back on loan

Boss Gary McSheffrey had targeted cover in the position with Tommy Rowe preferred in a midfield role, leaving Branden Horton the only recognised left full back.

Jackson made five appearances during a loan at Bolton Wanderers in the second half of last season, scoring once.

His senior bow for Huddersfield also came last season, with a pair of appearances in the Championship and FA Cup.

New Rovers loan signing Ben Jackson

He was part of senior training with the Terriers last summer and was awarded with a new three year deal at the club where he spent his youth career.

Jackson also had loans with Darlington and his hometown club Stockport County, for whom he made 24 appearances in the National League.

Rovers are awaiting confirmation Jackson will be eligible to feature against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

