Doncaster Rovers sign highly rated former Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon youngster Reo Griffiths
Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon striker Reo Griffiths on a two-and-a-half year deal.
The 21-year-old signed a four year contract with Lyon in 2018 after emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in English football with Spurs.
Griffiths netted 27 goals in 20 games for Tottenham’s U18s in the 2017/18 season, setting up his move away, with several clubs around Europe showing interest including Barcelona and RB Leipzig.
His time with Lyon did not work out as hoped and he failed to make a senior appearance for the main side, instead featuring for the B team in the lower tiers.
Griffiths netted 13 goals in 34 appearances for Lyon B.
A loan move back to England was touted but did not materialise, though he did join Peterborough United for a trial last summer.