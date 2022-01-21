Doncaster Rovers sign goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell

Jonathan Mitchell

The 27-year-old saw a short term contract with Hartlepool United expire earlier this month, though he had been in talks about extending his stay at Victoria Park.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey confirmed he was hoping to bring in a keeper to provide back up to Louis Jones and also provide the academy graduate some competition.

Mitchell made eight appearances for Hartlepool with Ben Killip the preferred option between the sticks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A one-time England U21 international, he started his career with Newcastle United but did not make a senior appearance for the Magpies.

He switched to Derby County in 2014 and spent five years at Pride Park, making five senior appearances. Mitchell had loan spells with Luton Town, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and, most successfully, Northampton Town, where he made 42 appearances last season.

Mitchell has 95 senior appearances to his name.

He is eligible to feature in Rovers’ squad for Saturday’s trip to MK Dons, subject to EFL approval.

*