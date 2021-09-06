Doncaster Rovers sign former Rangers forward Joe Dodoo

Joe Dodoo

The 26-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and entered talks with Rovers over a deal last week.

Dodoo came through the ranks at Leicester City, where he first worked with Rovers boss Richie Wellens.

He made four senior appearances for the Foxes, including scoring a hat trick in a League Cup tie.

A spell on loan at Bury followed before he switched to Scottish giants Rangers on a four-year deal in 2016. While at Ibrox he had loan spells in League One with Blackpool and Charlton Athletic.

He left Rangers in the summer of 2019 and signed for Bolton Wanderers on a one year deal. A spell in Turkey with Ankara Keçiörengücü SK followed before he returned to England with Wigan in February.

His total League One record is 11 goals in 71 appearances, with 42 of those being starts.

