Doncaster Rovers sign former Rangers and Scotland under-21 international winger

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 18:39 BST

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of ex-Rangers and Dundee United midfielder Glenn Middleton.

Glasgow-born Middleton, 25, who made 23 appearances for the Scotland under-21 team, has penned a two-year-deal, with the club having an option of an additional year.

He is the club’s second summer arrival following the addition of ex-Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, who will join when his deal at Barrow ends shortly.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: "I’ve been tracking Glenn for quite a bit - even back to my first spell here, he was a player we really liked.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 08: Glenn Middleton of Dundee United looks on during the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee United at Celtic Park on January 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 08: Glenn Middleton of Dundee United looks on during the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee United at Celtic Park on January 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 08: Glenn Middleton of Dundee United looks on during the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee United at Celtic Park on January 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"I’m delighted to get him. He’s had a tremendous few years at Dundee United. He’s been a real threat in the Scottish Premier League and he’s an exciting player - really direct, quick and he can play anywhere across the front line.

"He’s a really good person as well so I’m really pleased to get him.”

Middleton spent a brief loan spell earlier in his career at Bradford City, played youth football at Northampton Town before joining Norwich City’s Academy.

He returned to Scotland with Rangers as an 18-year-old and went on to score five goals in 29 appearances for the Gers, as well as agreeing a five-year contract.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

During his time at Ibrox, Middleton had loan spells with Hibernian, Bradford and St Johnstone.

He switched to Dundee United in 2022 and made 115 appearances, scoring 12 goals over the last three seasons.

