Bailey is a midfielder who can also operate in defence and has signed a two-year deal after rejecting a new contract with National League side Gateshead, where he has spent the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old spent time on trial with Rovers in the summer of 2021 following his release by the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey said: “It’s something that I’ve been pushing for and really wanted so I’m delighted to be here and get it sorted.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Owen Bailey from Gateshead. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX Ltd.

"It’s a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that. It’s perfect for my development.

“When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Bailey helped Gateshead to promotion from the National League North in his first season at the club and played a key role for them last season as they reached the FA Trophy final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that he captained Newcastle’s Under 21 side and was reportedly close to breaking into their first team before suffering two knee injuries, which saw him spend 18 months on the sidelines.

Manager Grant McCann said: “Owen is a lad that’s had a tremendous couple of years after leaving Newcastle.

“He’s a good player with a really good background. What he’ll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays.

"He will compete in that position.”

Bailey scored six goals in the fifth tier last term as Gateshead finished fourteenth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also played alongside ex-Rovers youngster Lirak Hasani, who joined the North East outfit following his release from DN4 last summer.

Bailey leaves the Heed having made 78 competitive appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

The Geordie joined Newcastle's first team for a pre-season tour of China in 2019 and made his senior debut in a friendly against Wolves.

Bailey joins Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, George Broadbent, Jack Senior and Joe Ironside as McCann’s other new arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad