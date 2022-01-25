Doncaster Rovers sign former Middlesbrough and Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton has signed an 18-month deal with Rovers

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Birmingham City in November.

Clayton started his career with Manchester City but did not make a senior appearance.

He switched to Leeds United, initially on loan in 2010 before making his move permanent. Loans with Peterborough United and MK Dons followed before he became a regular at Elland Road.

After failing to agree terms on a new contract, he joined Huddersfield Town for a reported £350,000 in 2012.

Clayton made 94 appearances for the Terriers across two years before joining Middlesbrough in a £1.5m deal in 2014, beginning a six-year stay on Teesside. He made 241 appearances for Boro, playing a major role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Clayton made 34 appearances in the top flight, with all but two being starts.

He joined Birmingham City - and his former Boro boss Aitor Karanka - in the summer of 2020 but made only 16 appearances before his contract was terminated in November.

His last senior game came in January 2021.

