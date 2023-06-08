The 26-year-old becomes Grant McCann’s fifth signing of the summer and will compete with James Maxwell for a starting spot, allowing Tommy Rowe to be used further up the pitch.

Senior spent three years with the National League Shaymen, his hometown club, and captained them to victory over Gateshead in the FA Trophy final at Wembley last month.

“I’m very pleased,” Senior said. “It’s a step in the right direction for me. When it came about, it was something that I was dying to see where it could go.

Doncaster Rovers have signed left-back Jack Senior. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD

“It’s all been done very smoothly and now it’s done, I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going.”

Senior came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town before joining Luton Town in 2016.

He made 24 appearances across his three years at Kenilworth Road and spent time on loan at Harrogate Town before joining National League North side Gloucester City and then Halifax.

Rovers boss McCann said: “Jack is a really good player - someone I’ve liked for a long time, since way back when he was at Luton.

“His career has gone really well. He’s had to take a step back to go again and in the last three seasons at Halifax, he’s just improved and got better.