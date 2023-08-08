Doncaster Rovers sign former Hull City, Scunthorpe United and Wrexham stopper
Watson, who left Wrexham at the end of last season, has trained with Doncaster throughout pre-season amid an injury to Louis Jones.
The 27-year-old previously made more than 100 appearances for Scunthorpe and is eligible to play against Hull, where he came through the youth ranks, in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash.
Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “We’ve had a mutual agreement with Rory since early on in pre-season since Louis Jones picked up his injury.
“He’ll continue to do that until Louis is fit again, which we hope will be in the next two to three weeks, and Rory will bring his experience to the group.”
York-born Watson began his career at Hull but never made an appearance for the club.
He spent five years at Scunthorpe before leaving last summer and later joining Wrexham.
Watson will wear the number 34 shirt at Doncaster.