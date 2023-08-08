News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers sign former Hull City, Scunthorpe United and Wrexham stopper

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Hull City, Scunthorpe United and Wrexham stopper Rory Watson on a one-month deal.
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Watson, who left Wrexham at the end of last season, has trained with Doncaster throughout pre-season amid an injury to Louis Jones.

The 27-year-old previously made more than 100 appearances for Scunthorpe and is eligible to play against Hull, where he came through the youth ranks, in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “We’ve had a mutual agreement with Rory since early on in pre-season since Louis Jones picked up his injury.

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Hull City, Scunthorpe United and Wrexham stopper Rory Watson on a one-month deal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Doncaster Rovers have signed former Hull City, Scunthorpe United and Wrexham stopper Rory Watson on a one-month deal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
“He’ll continue to do that until Louis is fit again, which we hope will be in the next two to three weeks, and Rory will bring his experience to the group.”

York-born Watson began his career at Hull but never made an appearance for the club.

He spent five years at Scunthorpe before leaving last summer and later joining Wrexham.

Watson will wear the number 34 shirt at Doncaster.

