Doncaster Rovers sign former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC centre back
Pearson, 31, has signed a two-year deal and becomes Rovers’ third signing of the close season following on from the captures of Barrow midfielder Gotts and Dundee United and ex-Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.
Keighley-born Pearson recently left Town after four seasons with the club after joining from Luton Town in the summer of 2021.
The no-nonsense centre-half, who was linked earlier in the window with Bradford City, will add ballast, seniority, set-piece threat and League One experience to a Rovers backline which will be without Tom Anderson, Joe Olowu and Richard Wood next term following their recent departures.
Pearson was a mainstay of the Town side who reached the play-off final in 2021-22 and made 135 appearances in his four seasons at the club.
He also spent a season at Barnsley in 2017-18 prior to his move to Luton, where he was a key part of their third-tier title-winning season in 2018-19.
After a ten-year association with Blackburn Rovers as a youngster, Pearson was freed by the Ewood Park outfit and was then handed a further character examination after being released after just a season at his next club Rochdale.
He rebuilt his career at FC Halifax Town, combining playing commitments with the part-time Shayman with fitting garage doors with his father before a return to the professional realm with Accrington, subsequently earning a move back to Yorkshire at Barnsley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.