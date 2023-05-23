The no-nonsense centre-half, who will be 38 when the new season starts, has signed a one-year-deal after leaving Rotherham United earlier this month.

A veteran of more than 600 games over a 20-year professional career, Wood has captained several of his former sides and fits the bill for the type of character Grant McCann wants at Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been close to joining Rovers prior to Danny Schofield's dismissal, with a deal ready to be inked.

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Rotherham defender Richard Wood. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

Wood said: “The aim is to get out of League Two but I’m hoping I can also help the rest of the team.

“I see myself as a leader and an organiser. I’ve got plenty of experience, being around a long time and hopefully I can help this young team and make them better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased, really excited and looking forward to a good season ahead.”

Wood, whose other previous clubs include Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday, spent nine years with Rotherham where he earned three of his four career promotions.

He fell out of favour at the Millers following Matt Taylor’s arrival in October but regained his place in the starting XI for the final five games of the season as they beat the drop from the Championship.

In total Wood made 30 appearances in 22/23, 28 of them in the second tier, and captained the side on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “It’s a really good signing for us. He brings really good experience, he’s a natural leader, he’s a really good presence in both boxes - not just defending set pieces but also attacking them.

“He’s had a tremendous career. There’s been quite a bit of interest in him since he came on the market and we’re delighted to get him here.”

He will compete with Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Bobby Faulkner and Adam Long for a starting spot at Doncaster.

Wood becomes the club’s second signing of the summer behind goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who has joined on a two-year contract after leaving Scottish Premiership-bound Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad