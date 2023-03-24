Rovers are short of bodies in the middle after losing Harrison Biggins and Charlie Lakin for the rest of the campaign due to injury and Westbrooke had been a free agent after leaving Bristol Rovers in January.

The 26-year-old won admirers for his form at Coventry City but his career hit the rocks after signing for the Gas in 2020.

“I’m hungry to get my career back on track,” he said.

Zain Westbrooke in action for former club Bristol Rovers (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images).

“I was at a good point and then I found myself not playing so much at Bristol Rovers in the latter part of my contract.

“I’ve got a lot of hunger and desire to get in this team. I know we’re pushing to finish as high as we can so hopefully I can add some energy, creativity and goals."

Former Brentford youngster Westbrooke played 60 games for Bristol Rovers over three seasons but fell out of favour with manager Joey Barton and had a loan spell at Stevenage last term.

He was previously part of the Coventry City side promoted from League One in the Covid-interrupted 2019/20 season and made 42 appearances for the Sky Blues after joining them in 2018.

Westbrooke trained with Walsall in February.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “Zain became available to us as a free agent and he has trained with a few clubs recently so his fitness levels are good.”

