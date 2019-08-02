Doncaster Rovers sign experienced defender Alex Baptiste
Doncaster Rovers have signed Alex Baptiste on a one-year deal.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 14:11
The 33-year-old will provide valuable defensive cover and could make his debut against Gillingham tomorrow if Joe Wright fails to recover from a calf injury.
Baptiste played for Blackpool in the Premier League and more recently has spent time at QPR, Preston and Sheffield United.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Rovers are expected to confirm further new arrivals later today.