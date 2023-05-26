Right-back Sterry, aged 27, has signed a two-year deal after rejecting a new contract offer from relegated Pools at the end of the season.

He made 102 appearances during his two-and-a-half years at the club.

Sterry said: “Knowing a lot about the club, playing here a few times, I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I had a lot of conversations with different clubs but this one felt right with me after speaking with the manager. I know how big the club is and the ambition is for the club to get promoted.”

Sterry came through the ranks at Newcastle United and made eight senior appearances for the Magpies.

He also enjoyed loan spells with Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra during his time at St James’ Park.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “It’s a really good signing for us. I’ve been a fan for many years now - probably rolling back to when he was at Newcastle and when we played their U21s in the EFL Trophy when I was here.

“He’s a good character, a really good player with his physical abilities and the way he wants to get forward.”

Rovers had been in the market for a new right-sided defender following James Brown’s return to parent club Blackburn Rovers.

He could compete with Charlie Seaman for a place in the starting XI, should he choose to sign an extended contract.