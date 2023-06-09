News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside on three-year deal

Doncaster Rovers have made former Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside their sixth summer signing.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 21:23 BST

Striker Ironside, the left the U’s at the end of last season, has signed a three-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium

The 29-year-old was part of the Cambridge side promoted from League Two in 2021 with ex-Doncaster defender Kyle Knoyle, scoring 14 goals.

He netted 15 times in 21/22, including 14 goals in the third tier, and scored six times in 50 appearances last term.

Jan Bednarek of Southampton holds off Joe Ironside of Cambridge during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Cambridge United and Southampton at Abbey Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)Jan Bednarek of Southampton holds off Joe Ironside of Cambridge during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Cambridge United and Southampton at Abbey Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
“I’m buzzing to make this move,” said Ironside.

“I spoke to the gaffer a few times and it rolled from there. I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about the way the gaffer wants to take the team and the club, I want to be a part of it. It feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Ironside began his career at his boyhood club Sheffield United and made 23 senior appearances for the Blades.

Prolific pells in non-league with Nuneaton Town and Kidderminster Harriers followed, earning him a move to Macclesfield in 2019.

He spent one season with the Silkmen in League Two, scoring six goals, before moving to Cambridge, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Joe is a fantastic signing for us - a number nine with a good pedigree at League Two and League One level.

“He won promotion from this division with Cambridge and knows what it takes.

“He’s a superb acquisition for us and has a hunger and a mindset which I know the Doncaster fans will love.”

