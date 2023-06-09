Striker Ironside, the left the U’s at the end of last season, has signed a three-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium

The 29-year-old was part of the Cambridge side promoted from League Two in 2021 with ex-Doncaster defender Kyle Knoyle, scoring 14 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He netted 15 times in 21/22, including 14 goals in the third tier, and scored six times in 50 appearances last term.

Jan Bednarek of Southampton holds off Joe Ironside of Cambridge during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Cambridge United and Southampton at Abbey Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“I’m buzzing to make this move,” said Ironside.

“I spoke to the gaffer a few times and it rolled from there. I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about the way the gaffer wants to take the team and the club, I want to be a part of it. It feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Ironside began his career at his boyhood club Sheffield United and made 23 senior appearances for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolific pells in non-league with Nuneaton Town and Kidderminster Harriers followed, earning him a move to Macclesfield in 2019.

He spent one season with the Silkmen in League Two, scoring six goals, before moving to Cambridge, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Joe is a fantastic signing for us - a number nine with a good pedigree at League Two and League One level.

“He won promotion from this division with Cambridge and knows what it takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad