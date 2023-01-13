Doncaster Rovers sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Todd Miller on loan

Miller becomes Doncaster’s first addition of the January transfer window and Danny Schofield’s first signing since he was appointed as head coach in October.

The 20-year-old is a member of Brighton’s Under-21 side and scored against Charlton Athletic and Gillingham in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could go straight into the matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Crawley Town.

Todd Miller in action for Brighton & Hove Albion against Tottenham Hotspur (photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images).

Miller said: “It’s been in the mix for a few days so I’m delighted to get it done and I can’t wait to get out on the grass and show what I can do.

“I heard of the interest before Christmas but I focused on carrying on putting performances in for Brighton and now we’re here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I bring pace in behind, stretching the play and I love one-v-one battles. I want to get on the ball and express myself.

“I feel that I’ve been brought in to bring a different dynamic. There’s a lot of quality in the team and I’ve got to try to take a shirt. I need to make an impact and hopefully I can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller began his career at Colchester United, having also played for Dagenham & Redbridge at youth-team level.

In March 2019 he became the U’s youngest-ever first-team player when, while still at school, he came off the bench in a League Two game at Exeter City in March 2019 aged 16 years and 166 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was his only senior appearance for Colchester.

He joined the Seagulls in the summer of that year and signed a new one-year contract in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season Miller has made nine appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 – the highest reserve team competition in England – with two goals to his name.

Schofield said: "Todd’s a player that we’ve been watching for a while and we feel that he’s got really good attacking qualities and strengths that he can add to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got good speed, can make good runs in-behind and has good finishing ability so we’re pleased to have him on board.

“He’s at that stage of his career where he wants to compete and there’s no better platform to do that in than the EFL. He’s ready and I hope he can hit the ground running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll have the opportunity and we’ll see where he goes with it.”

Earlier today it was announced Doncaster had sold right-back Kyle Knoyle to their League Two rivals Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knoyle was out of contract at the end of the season and rejected the chance to sign fresh terms at the Eco-Power Stadium, Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said.

His transfer could free up funds for Schofield to bring in more new faces this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad