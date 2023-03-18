Doncaster Rovers sign Blackpool goalkeeper on emergency seven-day loan

Moore, 28, will make his Doncaster debut against Salford City this afternoon, replacing the injured Jonathan Mitchell, for his first appearance of the season.

Moore has not played a competitive match since appearing as a substitute for Blackpool against Blackburn in October 2021.

He started his career with Reading but never played for the Royals.

Blackpool's Stuart Moore has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan.

His career has also included stints at MK Dons, Luton and Swindon. In total he has played 68 times for a total of eight clubs.

Moore, who is the brother of former Sheffield United stopper Stuart, will likely retain his place for Tuesday’s trip to Crawley.

Mitchell injured his shoulder in last weekend’s win over AFC Wimbledon.

Doncaster’s other two goalkeepers, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley, are both unavailable due to injury.

The latter has returned to light training but is not classed as a ‘professional goalkeeper’ under English Football League rules.