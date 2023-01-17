Brown, said to be an attacking right-back, has joined from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season having spent the first half of the campaign with Stockport County, who signed Doncaster’s first-choice right-back Kyle Knoyle last week.

The 24-year-old made his Championship debut on the final day of last season and played 22 times for Stockport – including an appearance against Doncaster in August – and helping them to 13 clean sheets before his spell in Greater Manchester was cut short earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown said: “After going back to Blackburn, I was just waiting for the right move.

New Doncaster Rovers signing James Brown with head coach Danny Schofield. Photo: Heather King/DRFC.

"The opportunity came up here and the gaffer seems optimistic about where the club can finish this year and going forward has good ambitions.

“It was everything really that I was looking for in a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad that it's got done early in the window so I get going ready for the weekend.”

He joins Brighton & Hove Albion winger Todd Miller and Leicester City defender Ben Nelson through the door at Cantley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Roberts of Wolves is challenged by James Brown during a Papa John's Trophy match earlier this season (photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

Before joining Blackburn Brown played part-time for Shelbourne and Drogheda United in Ireland and won the 2020 League of Ireland First Division title with the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to captain the side and was twice named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year, as well as being voted Drogheda’s Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Brown joined Blackburn on a six-month deal in January 2021 after impressing on trial before signing a new one-year contract at the end of last season with the option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield, who is understood to be keen on further additions before January 31, said: “He’s another positive signing that will make an impact quickly.

“His stats physically as well as tactically and technically are really high. It’s always important when we recruit players for January that they’re ready to go and not needing two or three to get their fitness levels up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had plenty of minutes this season so he’s good to go.”

Centre-back and England youth international Nelson also joined Doncaster until the end of the season on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Rochdale, with whom he made his professional debut on the opening day of the campaign.

Nelson made 12 appearances for Dale, including nine starts, before being recalled at the beginning of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His final appearance for the club came against Rovers last month, when they were beaten 4-3.

Miller arrived last week and is set to add pace to Doncaster’s attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad