Doncaster Rovers show intensity and attacking flair in victory over MK Dons

First half goals from Luke Molyneux, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe ended a poor run of five league games without a victory.

MK Dons had arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium on the back of four straight wins which had moved them into the play-off positions.

But they did not know what had hit them as Rovers raced into an early two-goal lead and attacked at will for the opening half hour.

Luke Molyneux scores the opening goal. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Grant McCann’s side played with an intensity in and out of possession seen all too infrequently this season as they built on Friday’s confidence-boosting draw at Mansfield Town.

Rovers broke the deadlock after eight minutes when Louis Jones’ clearance was flicked on by Ironside into the path of the impressive Molyneux who outpaced Dean Lewington and finished with aplomb.

Six minutes later Molyneux’s effort was saved by Craig MacGillivray but it fell kindly for Harrison Biggins whose shot from the edge of the box deflected in off Ironside for the striker’s 15th goal of the season.

Rovers effectively put the game beyond the visitors in the 42nd minute when Rowe claimed a touch from Molyneux’s inswinging corner which beat MacGillivray at his near post.

Rovers managed the game effectively in the second half and kept the visitors mainly at arm’s length, although Jones twice had to save smartly from Max Dean in the closing stages to preserve a much-needed clean sheet.

Rovers: Jones, Sterry, Olowu, Bailey, Senior, Close, Biggins (Straughan-Brown 90), Rowe (Hurst 78), Molyneux (Nixon 78), Faal (Kuleya 67), Ironside (Goodman 90). Subs: Bottomley, Faulkner.