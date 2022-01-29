Doncaster Rovers 'should embrace underdog tag'

Rovers play six top ten sides in their next seven matches, starting with Saturday’s clash against seven placed Plymouth Argyle at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McSheffrey says Rovers are fully aware of how the upcoming games will be expected to go by those on the outside of the club.

But after beating fifth placed MK Dons last weekend, he believes his players have every right to embrace the underdog tag.

Gary McSheffrey

“I think the lads are going to be excited to play against the top teams and perhaps be the underdogs,” he said.

“There are times when being the underdog means the pressure isn’t as great and it can be easier.

“Those teams are coming to us with the pressure of having to perform every week to stay up towards the top.

“Pressures are different, and we’ll enjoy being the underdog, working hard and trying to cause some more upsets.”

This week’s new arrivals Adam Clayton, Mipo Odubeko and Ben Jackson are all expected to play some part against Plymouth Argyle, though they may have to wait for their first starts.

