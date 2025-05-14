Doncaster Rovers set to rubber-stamp new arrival as James Coppinger switch confirmed

Doncaster Rovers club legend James Coppinger is changing roles this summer.

The club's all-time leading appearance maker hung up his boots in 2021 after an outstanding contribution to the club. He is currently combining his head of recruitment position with a hands-on coaching role.

But a rejig after promotion out of League Two means he'll now be be a full-time member of Grant McCann’s coaching staff.

Existing first team coach Lee Glover will effectively swap with Coppinger, overseeing recruitment going forward, with McCann confirming an additional first team coach will be brought in shortly.

"We're just going to restructure the staff which is really important for us," McCann explained in an in-house interview this week.

"There will be little changes in terms of the coaching structure. Lee Glover is moving to head of recruitment and he'll have a team of five or six working under him on our targets, opposition and all that sort of stuff.

"Copps will then move from his role of head of recruitment to become a first team coach. I've said before, he's improving his coaching all the time and the more time he gets on the pitch the better he's getting.

"And also the club have given me the opportunity to go and bring another first team coach in, which we will do just to make us stronger and give the players the time they need to learn and develop.”

Another slight tweak will see Dave Rennie’s title change, with more responsibility given to the former Leicester City man who has worked wonders since his arrival in late 2023.

McCann added: "Dave Rennie is currently head of medical but he'll move to become head of medical and performance. His experience and knowledge is outstanding so I want him to lead that department. So he'll oversee the physio and sports science departments and possibly the analysts too.”

Rovers' players and staff are now taking a well-earned break as they recharge the batteries ahead of a tilt at League One next season.