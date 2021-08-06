Doncaster Rovers set to confirm loan signing of Premier League goalkeeper

The intricacies of the deal were worked out yesterday with the player in question travelling to South Yorkshire last night.

And he is set to report to Cantley Park on Friday morning to sign terms and train for the first time with his new team mates.

The keeper has made more than 70 senior appearances already in his young career and was a regular starter for his nation’s U21 side.

Doncaster Rovers

The signing will provide strong competition for Louis Jones and may be handed an immediate place in the starting XI for Saturday’s season opener against AFC Wimbledon.

It finally sees boss Richie Wellens secure what had become his priority signing and will allow him to focus on landing the right outfield loans for the two remaining slots, which he hopes to make inroads for over the next week.

