Doncaster Rovers set to appoint new head of football operations

Rovers said in a statement released on Monday that the appointment follows a comprehensive review into the club’s football operation.

The recruitment process is expected to be concluded by next week.

The head of football operations will be tasked with setting the club’s footballing identity and oversee the recruitment, medical and conditioning departments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: William Early/Getty Images

Conversations about appointing a director of football-type figure have been ongoing behind the scenes since Richie Wellens was sacked in December.

Rookie boss Gary McSheffrey was handed the managerial reins with the promise of a support structure around him – which included the formation of a recruitment team and a non-contracted mentor in England Under 21 boss Lee Carsley.

Rovers have now taken the next step as they bid to arrest an alarming slump which, barring an incredible end to the season, will see the club start next season in League Two.

Rovers had four managers in the space of less than 12 months in Darren Moore, Andy Butler, Richie Wellens and McSheffrey. They have won 15 of their last 72 games in all competitions, losing 46 of them.

Rovers said on their official website: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm the creation of the position of head of football operations at the club, with the recruitment process expected to be concluded by next week.

“Following a comprehensive review of the club’s football operation, it has been determined that a change to the structure is required in order to re-establish and develop a strong culture and identity that will remain in place in the long term.

“The creation of the role has been designed to ensure Rovers are as well prepared as possible for each season and every individual game, in order to bring successes on the pitch.

“It will be the head of football operations’ job to create the football identity of the club, and therefore will oversee areas of player recruitment, medical and conditioning departments, analysis and setting the culture and standards under which the coaching staff will work from academy through to first-team.”

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “We have been working in recent months to ensure a structure is created where the footballing operations can match that of our growing business and commercial achievements.