Andrews, who began last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers, is set to stay with the Lancashire club for the duration of the 2023/24 season.

Injury restricted the 6ft 5ins target man to just five appearances for Doncaster and he quickly returned to his parent club Birmingham City for treatment on tendonitis in his knee, believed to have been caused by a growth spurt.

Accrington boss John Coleman said: "Josh is someone we have looked at for a while.

Josh Andrews in action for Doncaster Rovers.

"I know he is dedicated to the game, he has worked ever so hard, after an injury last season, to get himself in and around the first team at Birmingham.

"This is an opportunity for him to catapult himself into first team reckoning so hopefully he can have a good season with us."

Andrews is thought to be highly regarded at St Andrews.

He has previously had loan spells in League Two with Harrogate and Rochdale.

The 21-year-old, who is a former Blues teammate of Kyle Hurst, said: “I am familiar with the league and I have learnt this is a much more physical league to Under-23s football, people's jobs are on the line.

"Last season wasn't how I wanted it to go, I was injured, but I have come back stronger and I am ready to take on the challenge again this season.

“We have the potential to have a great season that will go down in the history of the club and make it a memorable season."