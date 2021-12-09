Doncaster Rovers set for end of an era this weekend

Keepmoat Stadium

From next week onwards, the stadium will have a new title sponsor, with the game against Sunderland on December 27 set to be the first under the new banner, which is understood to be a Doncaster-based company.

Branding around the stadium site will be changed following Saturday's match and it is expected Rovers will confirm details of the new sponsorship deal on Monday, prior to the Meet The Owners event.

Housebuilding firm Keepmoat have sponsored the stadium since it opened in 2007 and extended their deal on multiple occasions.

Negotiations took place over several months with multiple parties interested in purchasing the naming rights and an agreement was reached in September.

