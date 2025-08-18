Doncaster Rovers set for early acid test with 'fantastic' Huddersfield Town challenge

Doncaster Rovers make the short trip to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night looking to continue their impressive start to life back in League One.

Grant McCann's men ended last term on a terrific, unbeaten run - one that landed them the fourth tier title - and that momentum has carried over and has seen them maintain their unblemished record across four games so far.

A trip to the bookmakers' favourites for the title is now on the horizon. Lee Grant's side have won two and lost one of their league games so far, with their first reversal of the campaign coming at Blackpool last weekend.

"It's a fantastic game and I hear ticket (sales) are going well for our fans," McCann told the Free Press ahead of Tuesday’s encounter.

Jay McGrath made his first league start since March last weekend.

"It's a big Yorkshire derby and I'm not sure the last time Doncaster were at Huddersfield. So again, it's another team that have spent and this is what we're coming up against now and it's why we worked so hard last year to be competing against these top, top League One, and in some cases maybe Championship, players. So it's another really good test and see how we go."

It promises to be a fascinating encounter in West Yorkshire with the Terriers boasting a new-look side that includes ex-Rovers players Lynden Gooch and Alfie May, amongst others.

May's performance will no doubt be scrutinised closely by those in the away end, given the sheer amount of goals he's registered since leaving DN4 five years ago.

One of those likely to be tasked with marshalling him is Jay McGrath. The Rovers centre-half made his first league start since March in the weekend draw with Wycombe and is itching to get going for the first of many derbies this season.

"It'll be a good game," he said. "It's time for us to go and show what we're about against good opposition. Our fans are always good away from home, so it'll be good to see them too. We're all looking forward to it.

"We know what we’ve got in the dressing room and what we’re capable of and it’s up to us to go and show it again, starting Tuesday.”