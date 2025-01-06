Doncaster Rovers set for bumper away following at Hull City after ticket announcement is made

Rovers head to the MKM Stadium this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers switch their attentions to the FA Cup this coming weekend, with an enticing third round tie away at Championship side Hull City.

Grant McCann returns to his former club as Rovers look to spring a surprise in East Yorkshire. The match was moved to Sunday (January 12, midday) for international TV coverage. With tickets for Rovers fans priced moderately at just £12 for adult members, uptake was expected to be good and so it has proved.

A post on Rovers' official social media channels on Monday morning said: "Our allocation of 2,340 tickets for Sunday's Emirates FA Cup tie at Hull City has now sold out. We have been informed that we will not be receiving any further allocation of tickets. Thank you for your amazing support."

As of this season cup replays have been scrapped meaning ties must be decided on the day, through extra-time and penalties if needed.

Rovers' run so far has banked them £120,000 after wins over Barrow and Kettering respectively (not including TV money as the latter game was shown live on the BBC). A win against Ruben Selles' side would add a further £115,000 to that kitty.