Doncaster Rovers set for behind-closed-doors outing after getting wings clipped at Wigan

Doncaster Rovers players and management will no doubt be picking the bones out of last weekend's defeat to Wigan Athletic as they return to Cantley Park today at the start of a fresh week.

Manager Grant McCann pulled no punches in his post-match assessment as Rovers hit a bump in the road with a 3-0 defeat in Greater Manchester on Saturday. His side conceded twice in the early stages and never recovered, with a third goal just after half-time killing off any resistance.

The loss was only a second reverse of the season for a team that had been riding the crest of a wave going into the contest against Ryan Lowe's side. They entered the field with just one loss in 21 in all competitions, a run stretching way back to last March. But the Latics comfortably ran out winners to clip the wings of Rovers and their fans.

"We're not unbeatable - certainly not," McCann said in the wake of Saturday's setback. "Some fans may think that, at this moment in time, but we can get beat. Particularly when the other team has got 11 players better than yours. Sometimes you can get away with it if four or five aren't quite at it but not 11, and I mean 11 today - they (Wigan) were better than us in every single department."

Rovers suffered a rare defeat last weekend at Wigan. Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD.

With no midweek fixture, these next few days represent a rare chance to get minutes into the legs of those on the fringes of the first team.

McCann confirmed to the Free Press that a behind-closed-doors match will be held: "We've got a bounce game midweek that we need, just to keep people ready. That'll be good to get some minutes into players' legs."

Whilst the details of their opponents remains unclear, it's likely that the exercise will see the likes of Robbie Gotts and Jamie Sterry get some game-time as they continue a return to full fitness. Rovers are back at home this coming Saturday, when fellow newly-promoted side AFC Wimbledon are the visitors to DN4.